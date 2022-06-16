The Daily Advertiser
Ag College braces for real litmus test against Wagga City

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated June 16 2022 - 7:08am, first published 7:00am
Nick Greenberg is expected to miss at least a month with a hamstring injury.

Ag College have been forced to make three changes as they brace for their biggest test on their premiership credentials up against Wagga City.

