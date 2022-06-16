Ag College braces for real litmus test against Wagga City

Ag College have been forced to make three changes as they brace for their biggest test on their premiership credentials up against Wagga City.
The Boiled Lollies went through the first half of the season unbeaten, as they did for the entire 2020 and 2021 campaigns, after starting off the season with a 40-12 win over their university rivals.
Ag College have only lost one more game since then and coach Tom Lamond is looking to use the clash at Beres Ellwood Oval on Saturday to get a better indication of where the standard really is.
"It's always a tough one against City, and I've watched most of their games and they're only getting better and better as well," Lamond said.
"Everyone is improving so I'm very interested to see where we are at.
"Hopefully it is closer than last time."
Wagga City jumped out to a fast start in their last match up, and also took advantage at the back end of the clash.
However Lamond is confident Aggies can provide a tougher challenge this time around.
"Our structure is improving every week and our play is improving every week," he said.
"We've got new combinations that are coming together and in round one we had a whole new back line, which was always going to be tough for us, but every week we're improving."
Their task has been made harder as Ag College will be without halfback Will Crawford, leading tryscorer Nick Greenberg and Will Quirico for the clash.
Greenberg is expected to miss at least the next month after injuring his hamstring at training last week and his brother Miles will take his place on the wing.
Crawford will miss due to tonsillitis but Lamond is looking forward to giving Toby Haylock his shot in the top grade after impressing in their strong second grade side.
Bernie Ricketts also returns to the starting line up following a shoulder complaint.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
