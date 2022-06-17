SIRU mid-season report card: City still setting pace

Representative footy marked the midway point of the season and with Southern Inland just sneaking home to win an 11th straight Brumbies Provincial title, attention returns to the race for the premiership.
Wagga City are still in the clear, two wins ahead of the chasing pack, but a real pack has formed with just seven points separating four teams battling for what is realistically the three remaining finals spots.
After being stripped of a win Ag College have been relegated to fourth, but only percentage separated them and Albury after the first half of the season.
With Leeton withdrawing from the competition, getting the timing right will be crucial for the remaining teams as they all have to cope with a stop-start draw in the second half of the year.
It's going to be a tight race but then there is still a mountain to climb at the end if anyone is to topple Wagga City.
The Daily Advertiser's Southern Inland reporter Courtney Rees casts her eye on what lies ahead in the second half of the season.
So far: Five wins, two losses (18 points)
Ladder position: Fourth
Pre-season prediction: Fourth
What the coach says: (Tom Lamond) Five wins and two losses isn't too bad, losing those points hurt, but our goal was top four and if we continue like this we'll make top four. It's a tick at this stage.
What we say: It's been a big turnaround for the university side after struggling in their first season back from a COVID break last year. However they seem to be getting back into the same groove that saw the club reach consecutive grand finals with plenty of enthusiasm helping them take on some bigger sides, and get the better of them. While they aren't the finished product will be one of the teams looking to really build towards another finals campaign.
Prediction: Second
So far: Three wins, four wins (11 points)
Ladder position: Fifth
Pre-season prediction: Last
What the coach says: (James Kora) We haven't won the games we probably should have won so we're probably in the right spot. This is it so it's time to have a crack and try to win every game that we can after losing in the last round. We haven't really punished teams when we've had the chance and then we'd be a little bit higher (on the ladder) and a little bit more comfortable.
What we say: It's been an up and down season for the border outfit who have probably been hit the hardest by COVID in the past couple of years. The Steamers looked like they were really going to put them right in the thick of the finals battle but a couple of disappointing performances have taken away some of their momentum. However their knack for picking up bonus points still has them well and truly in the hunt and will be a massive boost as finals approach but they might just lack the consistency of some of the other sides.
Prediction: Fifth
So far: Two wins, five losses (10 points)
Ladder position: Last
Pre-season prediction: Sixth
What the co-coach says: (Danny Edwards) I think our rugby is a lot better than what it has been in the past, we're playing positive, good rugby but we're just not rewarding ourselves. We're not getting the wins on the board to show the kind of rugby we are playing. There's definitely improvement from last year and the start of the year but we're just lacking a few vital executions to come up with the wins.
What we say: Have made big steps to be a lot more competitive again this season but there is still a way to go. Reddies pulled off the biggest surprise of the season so far when they got a win over Griffith but they've not had that same killer blow in a number of other tight games so far this season. Finding that finishing touch will be key for Reddies and while they might not move too far up the ladder 2022 is a far cry from some of their efforts in the past.
Prediction: Sixth
So far: Four wins, three losses (24 points)
Ladder position: Third
Pre-season prediction: Third
What the coach says: (Chris McGregor) We're improving every week but we need a bit of footy, the same as everyone else, with a fair few byes lately, but if we can keep improving I think we will be up there at the end. We want to play some consistent footy in the back half of the season and hopefully COVID has settled down a bit now so we can get the same side on the field to really build those combinations.
What we say: A loss to CSU was definitely something not many would have seen coming but it might have been just what the Blacks needed. They lost three straight games, two against teams above them on the ladder, but responded well. The Blacks are always a better team at home and need to find the same kind of consistency on the road if they are really going to push for the title this year.
Prediction: Third
So far: Two wins, five losses (11 points)
Ladder position: Sixth
Pre-season prediction: Fifth
What the coach says: (Ray Wells) There's heaps of room for improvement and in the second round that is my expectation. With the way we are going, if we can put things together we will get result, but we can't have half games, we need a full performance to get the result.
What we say: Slow starts are hard to recover from but that's what the Bulls need to do in a hurry if they are going to put themselves back in the race for finals. They aren't far off the mark but sustaining the pressure seems to be a big issue for the side. They are rarely far off a contest, and a trip into the hills isn't one many clubs look forward to, but they still might be missing a couple of elements to consistently push the sides already in the top four.
Prediction: Last
So far: Seven wins, zero losses (34 points)
Ladder position:
Pre-season prediction: Premiers
What the coach says: (James Beaufils) I think we're doing really well, have gotten through the first half with no significant injuries or issues, besides Sheldon (Tovio) with his hand and he could be back this week, so we're sitting in a good spot. I think with the run to the finals the intensity will pick up, the level is going to pick up and that's exciting. With the numbers at training we've had and the guys pushing for promotion and first grade positions it's becoming quite tough.
What we say: It's to go past the Boiled Lollies again this season although they haven't been as dominant this time in. There is plenty of talent in the side and they've shown they can strike through a number of different avenues again this campaign. They are still the team to chase down and haven't really shown too many signs that a loss on the cards this time around. It will take a big effort to get past them again.
Prediction: Premiers
So far: Five wins, two losses (25 points)
Ladder position: Second
Pre-season prediction: Second
What the coach says: (Jonno Andreou) I think we are right where we want to be in the top four at the moment. I think we've still got a strong first grade side who can be competitive with anyone if we play well on the day. I think we are definitely there contesting for the finals.
What we say: It's far from the usual Waratahs sides of seasons past but still the Wagga outfit is proving more than competitive. Points haven't always flowed but they had started to turn that around coming in their last few games and they should continue to get better as combinations develop after undergoing plenty of personnel changes from last season. Whether that is enough is the big question mark but they are right among the chasing pack.
Prediction: Fourth
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
