SIRU mid-season report card: City still setting pace

What we say: It's been an up and down season for the border outfit who have probably been hit the hardest by COVID in the past couple of years. The Steamers looked like they were really going to put them right in the thick of the finals battle but a couple of disappointing performances have taken away some of their momentum. However their knack for picking up bonus points still has them well and truly in the hunt and will be a massive boost as finals approach but they might just lack the consistency of some of the other sides.