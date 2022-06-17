The Daily Advertiser

Duane Mark Ashton found not guilty in Wagga District Court of Ashmont armed robbery with cosplay sword

Rex Martinich
By Rex Martinich
Updated June 17 2022 - 7:45am, first published 7:00am
Wagga District Court. Picture: File

A Wagga District Court jury has found a Mount Austin man not guilty of an armed robbery in which an Ashmont woman claimed to have been hit on the head with an ornamental sword.

