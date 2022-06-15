The Daily Advertiser

Duane Mark Ashton in Wagga District Court denies hitting Ashmont woman with sword to steal cash

Rex Martinich
By Rex Martinich
June 15 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga District Court. Picture: File

A Mount Austin man has denied striking a woman with an ornamental sword and demanding money and mobile phones during an alleged robbery in Ashmont last year.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rex Martinich

Rex Martinich

Journalist

Journalist for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga Wagga covering politics and data. Mobile: 0437 853 137 Email: rex.martinich@dailyadvertiser.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.