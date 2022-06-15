A Mount Austin man has denied striking a woman with an ornamental sword and demanding money and mobile phones during an alleged robbery in Ashmont last year.
Duane Mark Ashton, 41, pleaded not guilty in Wagga District Court on Tuesday to one charge of robbery with an offensive weapon and the matter proceeded to a jury trial.
In her opening statement, the Crown Prosecutor alleged that Mr Ashton, in the company of two women, had gone to an Ashmont home that was occupied by the 28-year-old woman and her two male friends just after midnight on March 15 last year.
The prosecutor said one of Mr Ashton's companions sent a text message asking 'Is it going to kick off?' before Mr Ashton struck the victim with the handle of a sword that she had in her bedroom.
The prosecutor said the sword was an non-sharp "cosplay item" from the video game Final Fantasy.
"He told her to get her wallet and 'hand it over'," the prosecutor said.
Mr Ashton then allegedly left the home with the sword, about $1000 in cash and two mobile phones.
Mr Ashton's barrister, Roland Keller, elected not to deliver an opening statement.
The alleged victim took to the witness box yesterday and said a woman she thought was her friend had brought two unknown people to her house just as she was going to bed.
"[Mr Ashton] said 'give me all your money' and I said 'no, f--- you'."
The woman said she was struck on the ear, leaving a purple bruise and then opened her wallet and threw down cash on her bed.
During cross examination, the woman admitted she had sold drugs but denied selling ice to Mr Ashton on the night of the alleged robbery.
The jury was shown a video of Mr Ashton's police interview in which he said the robbery and assault allegations were "lies" and he had bought ice from the woman at her house "because she's the biggest drug dealer in town".
The trial continues.
