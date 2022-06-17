The Daily Advertiser

Police urge public to look out for wanted man Russell Willis, known to frequent Tumbarumba

Daisy Huntly
By Daisy Huntly
Updated June 17 2022 - 4:48am, first published 4:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police have issued an arrest warrant for Russell Willis (inset), who is known to frequent the Tumbarumba area. Picture: Supplied/File

Riverina residents are urged to keep an eye out for a wanted man who is known to frequent the area and report any sightings to police.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Daisy Huntly

Daisy Huntly

Digital specialist

You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.