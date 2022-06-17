Riverina residents are urged to keep an eye out for a wanted man who is known to frequent the area and report any sightings to police.
NSW Police issued a warrant for and appeal to the public in helping locate Russell Willis, who is now wanted for revocation of parole.
Advertisement
The 38-year-old is known to visit the Tumbarumba area, as well as the Southern Highlands, Albion Park, Wollongong and Campbelltown.
In other news
Inquiries conducted by officers from The Hume Police District have so far proved fruitless, and anyone who sees Willis or knows of his whereabouts is urged to come forward.
He is described as being of Caucasian appearance, standing between 165cm and 170cm tall, with a thin build, brown hair and is unshaven.
Sightings or other information can be reported to the Southern Highlands police station by calling 4829 7899 or the Crime Stoppers hotline on 1800 333 000 or the online reporting page.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.