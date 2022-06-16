Lake Albert co-coach Chris Ayton is wary of a unpredictable Henwood Park side ahead of their clash this weekend.
Heading into round nine third on the ladder, many would expect Lake Albert to easily take the three points however Ayton believes that it will be a tight contest.
"There is always a healthy rivalry between us two," he said.
"We train next to each other and it should be a good game.
"I'm not sure what to expect from Henwood their results have been kinda up and down.
"When they have got their full strength side they are a very tough team to beat."
Henwood Park have been quite strong at times throughout the first eight rounds including big victories over Wagga United 7-2 and Cootamundra 10-2.
However they enter this match on the back of two losses where they were kept scoreless against Hanwood and Leeton.
Lake Albert enter the match on the back of three straight wins including a 3-1 victory over Cootamundra, however Ayton says that they are still far from their best.
"I wouldn't say that we have been bashing the doors down," he said.
"I think we have been getting the job done but we have still got a lot of improving to do.
"We are starting to rack up the points but we are just taking it week by week."
The match is important for Lake Albert with a win keeping them in reach of a top two finish.
"I don't think anyone is going to be able to knock Hanwood out of where they are," he said.
"But second position is still up for grabs and we play Leeton in a few weeks time.
"We see ourselves as a grand final side and I think we are working towards that."
Ayton doesn't believe that they will need to make many changes ahead of the clash but it is possible that Chris Durman could come back into the side after missing a few rounds through injury.
"We pretty much have the same squad," he said.
"I think Chris Durman may be back this week, he has been in and out since we played Hanwood in round three.
"He hurt his knee in that one and he had about three weeks off and came back and did it again in his first game back against Wagga United.
But we may see him back this weekend."
