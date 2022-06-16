The Daily Advertiser
Subscriber

Rhys Derrick looks to put youthful spin on role

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated June 16 2022 - 8:55am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NEW ROLE: Rhys Derrick will bring plenty of family history into the role as he prepares to replace John Patton as Wagga and District Greyhound Club's racing manager. Picture: Courtney Rees

Rhys Derrick will become the youngest racing manager in Australasian greyhound industry when he takes over the reins at Wagga later this month.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.