Rhys Derrick will become the youngest racing manager in Australasian greyhound industry when he takes over the reins at Wagga later this month.
The 21-year-old will replace John Patton, who is moving on after more than six years in the role for a different opportunity.
Derrick is no stranger to the greyhound industry and hopes his passion for the sport will help him rise into the new role.
"I'm fourth generation," Derrick said.
"My dad (Greg) still trains dogs over in Coota.
"We've been in it since the late '60s, early '70s and before that they were into the trots but I've always loved (the dogs) and have a real passion for it."
Derrick will make the shift over from Cootamundra in the coming weeks.
He's looking to build on the solid platform Patton has helped foster at the club.
However he wants to use his age to help move the club forward.
"I want to make sure Wagga has a strong future in 50 years time by bringing young people in," Derrick said.
"That's my main goal.
"I've got big shoes to fill off John and there's some more big plans but they have to sit tight for a little while."
Derrick initially turned down an approach from Patton to take on the role.
However the more he thought about it the more it interested him.
The 21-year-old was at university in Albury when the prospect first came up. He's since moved back home but thought the timing was right for a very different challenge.
"At first I declined when John asked me but I was stewing on it but thought it was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and just had to take it," Derrick said.
"I want to have a crack and I've got that passion for regional racing."
Shifting the Wagga Gold Cup to November will be one of the first major items Derrick will oversee, with the club looking for the chance to race at a warmer time of the year after for Victorian couple Samantha and Correy Grenfell won the most recent addition with Vayda Bale on a cold night earlier this month.
However he wants to ensure there is plenty for everyone.
"The cup meeting is always a good meeting but I want to see country class dogs still going around here to give the little guys a crack," Derrick said.
"It's something I really value."
Derrick will work alongside Patton at the club's 11-race meeting on Friday night.
The Ladbrokes Mates Mode 5th Grade 525m is the feature of the night while there is a smaller but quality field of free-for-allers over the 320 metres.
The first race is at 6.16pm.
