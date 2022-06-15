Immediate impact on return to region for Watsons

It didn't take long for father and son combination Chris and Damon Watson to return to winning ways in the Riverina.
Just two days after returning to Wagga after a short stint in Victoria, the pair combined for a double at Riverina Paceway on Tuesday night.
First Sports Bounty used the sprint lane for Chris' first driving win since leaving the Riverina in February before Eastbro Tex won with Damon in the gig.
After initially moving for work, Chris Watson was thrilled to make an immediate impact on their return.
"We had a couple of issues down there with horses tying up and different things but we've come back to something we know and within three or four days have been able to change a few things," Watson said.
"It obviously worked for him."
"It's nice and he (Sports Bounty) is a lovely older horse who has won 11 races for us now including five or six here
However it was Blake Jones who took out overall honours with three driving wins.
He scored a double for partner Ellen Bartley with stable newcomers Spring Line and Sportingjoy while Jones also drove Sarah Anne to victory for Peter Birks.
****
CHARLOTTE Caslick finally shed her bridesmaid's tag after a breakthrough performance at Riverina Paceway on Tuesday.
After finishing second in nine of her first 15 starts, including losing a win on protest in September, the Peter Birks-trained mare finally delivered as she used the sprint lane to take victory.
It was the second leg of a double for Birks, who also won with Sarah Anne earlier on the card.
****
YIRRIBEE Pacing Stud will hold an open day on Sunday ahead of its dispersal sale.
While the sale of the property is still being finalised, a special sale offering 50 broodmares, 35 weanlings and 10 racing age horses will go ahead on June 25 and 26.
The open day will be held from 10am-2pm this Sunday.
****
MICHAEL Boots scored a winning double as an owner at Menangle on Saturday night.
Coming off a win at Wagga, Boom made it two straight wins for Dean Cernovskis.
Boots also won with Doff Your Cap, who has not finished outside the top two in five Australian starts, in the trotters race for former Riverina horsemen Jarrod Alchin and Cameron Hart.
It was one of three wins for Hart, who brought up his century on Monday.
It comes after he owned a trifecta at Albury on Friday night with Keith Kenna-trained Barrett finishing better than Col Thomas' pair Itz Miss Montana and Girls Love Pearls.
****
WAGGA is in for another busy period with three straight meetings.
Coming off an eight-race program on Tuesday, Riverina Paceway will hold another eight-race program on Friday.
The first is at 12.52pm.
The club also races again on Tuesday.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
