WAGGA trainer Tim Donnelly will launch a three-pronged attack on Saturday's metropolitan meeting at Rosehill.
Donnelly will take last-start winners Lunar Shoes and Miss Kirribilli, along with staying mare Dolphina, to Sydney in a bid to get amongst the better city prizemoney.
To add to a busy Saturday, Donnelly will also have Kitzbuhel in at Kembla Grange.
Lunar Shoes will contest the $130,000 2YO Handicap (1400m), Miss Kirribilli goes around in the $100,000 Highway Class Three Handicap (1200m) and Dolphina is in the $130,000 3&4YO Benchmark 72 Handicap (1800m).
Donnelly is most excited by the ever-consistent Dolphina, who gets in with 52 kilograms from barrier seven for Rachel King.
"Dolphina I think. She's still got more to give this preparation, where the other two, this will be their last runs before they go out," Donnelly said.
"She'll run her usual honest race. The drop to 52 kilos, she'll love, she's only tiny. She'll run well for sure.
"It doesn't really matter what track conditions for her. She's drawn a good barrier, it's only 13 runners but she doesn't have to be back last, whereas her last couple of starts she's drawn poorly and had to go back to last."
Donnelly would have preferred not to see the Chris Waller-trained Osipenko among the acceptors in the two-year-old race but expects Lunar Shoes, to be ridden by Tom Sherry, to run well again.
"Lunar Shoes is improving," he said.
"He will probably be one of the outsiders in the race, and Waller's horse will obviously be hard to beat, I was hoping it might not be in it, but he's improving and back to a dry track won't hurt him.
"He's drawn well for the first time, so I think he'll take a sit rather than lead."
In-form apprentice jockey Tyler Schiller will help Miss Kirribilli get in with 52 kilograms in the Highway.
"I would have liked a soft track for Miss Kirribilli, because both her wins have been on the soft but from a good alley, she'll put herself there," Donnelly said.
"She drops from 58 to 52, I don't really like running class two horses in class three races, especially Highways, you're giving away one win but there was nothing around for another month."
Lunar Shoes is a $26 chance with TAB in early markets, while Dolphina opened up at $151 and Miss Kirribilli at $11.
Meantime, Kitzbuhel, who trialled nicely at Wagga on Tuesday, will contest the $35,000 Benchmark 64 Handicap (2000m) at Kembla Grange.
...
ALBURY trainer Donna Scott landed her first Sydney metropolitan winner at Randwick on Wednesday.
Gusonic ($8.00) continued his brilliant run of form for Scott with victory in the $50,000 Benchmark 72 Handicap (1300m) on the Kensington track.
In a strong showing by the Scott stable, La Sante ($6.00) was a close up third.
An emotional Scott was thrilled to land her first Sydney city winner.
"Sensational. Glad to get the monkey off the back anyway and get a winner in Sydney," Scott told Sky Racing.
"He just tries his heart out. He's been getting run over the top of but I'll take this any day."
Gusonic is owned by breeder Wayne Ross and has had seven starts since joining Scott for two wins and four minor placings.
...
JETT Stanley is the latest edition to the Southern District Racing Association (SDRA) riding ranks.
Stanley has joined the Mitch Beer stable on a three-month loan and will kick off his riding here at Wangaratta on Thursday, and will then ride at Narrandera on Saturday and Albury on Monday.
Stanley started with Beer on Monday, having previously been based in Perth with leading stable Grant and Alana Williams.
The 18-year-old only rode his first winner in February, a city victory, and has since notced up 32 winners.
The son of group-one winning jockey, turned trainer, Brent Stanley, Jett had a trial ride at Wagga on Tuesday.
Beer believes Albury is the perfect base for the next stage of Stanley's career.
"I've been friends of the family for a while. He wanted to leave Perth to be closer to home. During COVID, he hasn't been able to get home at all," Beer explained.
"It fitted in well, coming here. He's from Bendigo so it's only three hours from home. He's well situated so he can ride both sides of the border."
Stanley is just 50 kilograms and has a two-kilogram claim in the country.
...
NARRANDERA breeder and owner Graeme Mathieson looks to have another nice horse on his hands.
Just Go Bang won on debut for Mathieson at Sapphire Coast on Sunday.
Trained by Nick Olive, Just Go Bang ($2.30) charged home to take out the Maiden Plate (1005m) in fine style.
A two-year-old by Sizzling, Just Go Bang is the latest racehorse to hit the track out of Mathieson's good late mare Natch Catch, who was out of Natural Time.
...
WODONGA trainer Craig Widdison is close to having his first runner back at the races.
Widdison won the trial at Wagga on Tuesday with five-year-old mare Toffee Doll, who he has nominated for the Class Three Handicap (1000m) at Albury on Monday.
Widdison is starting from scratch after his two-year disqualification but has managed to welcome a number of horses back, including well-performed sprinter Banger.
Another interesting trial runner at Wagga on Tuesday was promising three-year-old Oh No Mikki, which is now with the George Dimitropoulos stable after previously being with Keith Dryden.
Bryan Murphy made a return to the trials to ride the gelding.
...
NARRANDERA Race Club will host their first meeting of the year on Saturday.
The Sky Two TAB meeting featuring six races has attracted strong support with 157 nominations.
The track was rated a soft six on Wednesday but could improve into the good range by Saturday.
...
GALLOPS
Saturday: Narrandera (TAB)
Monday: Albury (TAB)
TROTS
Friday: Wagga (TAB)
Tuesday: Wagga (TAB)
DOGS
Friday: Wagga (TAB)
