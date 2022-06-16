The Daily Advertiser
Council outcry at lack of consultation over impact of Inland Rail on Wagga residents

By Andrew Mangelsdorf
June 16 2022 - 1:00am
COUNCIL OUTCRY: Council will put forward a late motion calling for better consultation on the impacts of the Inland Rail project on Wagga residents. Pictured is the Mother footbridge at Wagga railway station.

Wagga councillors have backed a call for greater community consultation over the potential impacts of the Inland Rail project as it passes through the city.

