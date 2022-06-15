The Daily Advertiser
Rex Airlines announce a 67% increase in weekday flights between Wagga Airport and Sydney starting 4 July

Tim Piccione
By Tim Piccione
Updated June 15 2022 - 8:26am, first published 7:45am
Filmmaker Dan Brunskill says the expansion of the Wagga-Sydney route and the added variety of options is a big win for locals. Picture: Tim Piccione

Regional Express, one of the two airlines operating out of Wagga Airport, has yesterday announced it will increase its weekday services between Wagga and Sydney by 67 per cent.

