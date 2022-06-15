Regional Express, one of the two airlines operating out of Wagga Airport, has yesterday announced it will increase its weekday services between Wagga and Sydney by 67 per cent.
One of 11 cities announced to gain extra services from 4 July, the Sydney-Wagga route was tied first for highest percentage of new flights.
Extra services to and from Sydney come as a welcome announcement to Wagga residents and businesses making regular use of the busy route.
Freelance filmmaker Dan Brunskill is based in Sydney, but having grown up in Wagga and with regular family visits to the region via airplane, still considers himself a Wagga local.
"Wherever my work takes me, the easiest way is to fly there," he said.
"I think variety is a major win to consumers - they're putting the Wagga community first and we're being given the best variety that they've got on offer.
"But whether that can survive is definitely the big question mark with competing airlines coming in and out of Wagga."
Mr Brunskill said an expansion of any route is a plus for the Wagga community.
Wagga Business Chamber director and Riverina Cardiology human resources manager Megan Lawrence regularly uses and helps organise flights for the Wagga-Sydney route.
Travelling to Sydney herself every fortnight to three weeks, Ms Lawrence said the biggest benefit to extra flights on offer will be flexibility of scheduling.
"One of the challenges previously existent was the limited flight options in and out of Wagga," she said.
"But having a more flexible schedule with increased services will hopefully resolve some of the restrictions that were put on flight services throughout COVID.
"Organisations will be able to arrange their travel to allow enough time to do what they need to do in Sydney without requiring overnight accommodation, additional costs, or without extended waits on the other end for a return flight."
Wagga mayor Dallas Tout has welcomed yesterday's announcement as "fantastic news".
"I think it's a vote of confidence by Rex in the city itself and the growth in the city and what's happening here with the developments that are coming online," he said.
Despite Rex recently announcing cuts to routes like nearby Albury-Melbourne, Cr Stout said Wagga's continued partnership with the regional airline was never in doubt.
"I think as far as the city of Wagga is concerned, we always had confidence in that relationship," he said.
Deputy mayor Jenny McKinnon said the investment in the key route is a positive recognition of Wagga's current offerings.
"From my point of view, what Rex has done is a real endorsement of Wagga in the way that we are progressing and the way that we're growing," she said.
"This will really help with our business interactions, allowing people to get down to and from Sydney.
"It's a great thing for actually forwarding our economy here."
Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.
