Woman jailed in Wagga District Court for 'horrible' grooming of teenage boy for sex

Rex Martinich
By Rex Martinich
June 14 2022 - 7:00pm
Woman jailed for 'horrible' grooming of teenage boy for sex

A woman has been jailed for three years after being found guilty of sexually touching and exchanging thousands of Facebook messages with a teenage boy, with the intention of procuring him to engage in sexual activity.

