Wagga's "Golden Girl", talented musical performer Shelley May Rogers is being remembered as a great performer and talented musician following her passing late last month at the age of 92.
Longtime friend and band member Charlie Down still remembers the first time they met.
"I first met Shelley one Sunday in about 1958 when I was the club pianist at the Bondi Junction RSL," Mr Down said.
"There was a huge crowd and everyone was drinking schooners.
"Shelley was quite a pretty lady and had a fine soprano voice and really wowed the ex-servicemen who were present."
Mr Down recalled he next met Shelley in Wagga when he was the resident pianist at the Town House International Motel.
"That was the beginning of about a four-year period during which Shelley and her fine English ex-serviceman husband, Stanley Rogers - himself quite a fine baritone vocalist - used to come to the restaurant and could be prevailed upon to sing a few songs," Mr Down said.
"These were a pleasure to hear, especially their duet, 'Friends for life.'
"We all used to meet up at several private parties including garden parties held by a prominent Wagga GP, which were well attended."
"Shelley was also the vocalist of our popular "Dr Jazz Band along with Professor Peter MacNeil, who was one of the most unforgettable charactors to 'tread the boards' with his banjo playing and vocals.
"We had many wonderful musicians in "Dr Jazz" and joining us at times were the talents of Peter Brown, Kevin McArthur, Col Farrell, Don Tuckwell, George Ceely, Mike McCall, Vince Ford, Pat O'Halloran, Dr Peter Purches, Graham Callander, David Kennedy and Keith Bedgood."
In 2010 her husband of many years Stan Rogers sadly died.
Four years ago Mrs Rogers relocated from Wagga to Wyee near Port Macquarie, where she lived at the Bethshan Aged Care.
"I'm sure Shelley would have liked to have stayed in Wagga after Stan passed away," Mr Down said.
During this time she spent much time with friend Toni McLean, who has also reflected on her life.
"When I migrated from England in 1972, Shelley was one of the most sought after acts on the club scene," Ms McLean said.
"She worked with famous people including Harry Seecombe and she was a very good friend of Winifred Attwell.
"She also worked with Max Bygraves and knew Dame Vera Lynn very well."
Through the years, Shelley worked in a wide variety of clubs and cabaret venues, concerts.
"She had a very versatile voice that could handle anything from opera to jazz," Ms McLean said.
"She was also a dedicated follower of fashion and was completely coordinated.
"Whenever she went out, she was always dressed up to the nines. She was always completely colour co-ordinated, and had a hat, bag and shoes that matched."
"She was full of life and everyone who met her loved her."
While no plans have been set as yet, Ms McLean is hoping to hold a service to celebrate her life in Wagga later in the year.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022.
