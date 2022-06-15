The Daily Advertiser

Friends pay tribute following the passing of Wagga's 'Golden Girl' Shelley Rogers

AM
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated June 15 2022 - 5:10am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BRIGHT SPARK: Shelley Rogers (R) performs with Professor Peter MacNeil and Charlie Downs in their band "Dr Jazz" in 2010. Picture: Contributed

Wagga's "Golden Girl", talented musical performer Shelley May Rogers is being remembered as a great performer and talented musician following her passing late last month at the age of 92.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AM

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.