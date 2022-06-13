LEO the cavoodle may be small, but the uniformed pooch has already begun to change the lives of those around him.
After two years of training through mindDog Australia, the clever canine passed his final assessment with flying colours to become a qualified mental health support animal.
However, owner Nicky Ward Martinelli said her two-year-old "third child" has already turned her life around after her father lost his battle with mental illness three years ago.
"I'd always had depression and anxiety, but that [losing her father] made it a lot worse," she said.
"2019 was a very bad year for me, it was really, really rough. But today my life is completely different."
Leo is trained to recognise the early signs of an anxiety-induced attack and alerts his owner by placing his two front paws onto her leg.
Like a guide dog, Leo is allowed to assist Ms Ward Martinelli while on private property such as at a store, a restaurant, and accommodation without discrimination.
This is why the wider community must understand the rules surrounding a uniformed service animal.
"A lot of people don't realise the proper etiquette for assistance dogs. When they've got their jacket on, you're not allowed to ask what they're for... don't go up and pat them, just ignore them," Ms Ward Martinelli said.
But now, with the courage to share her story, she hopes those that encounter Leo at work can find the courage to start a positive conversation about mental health.
"It's okay to not be okay," she said. "I hope by sharing a little bit of our personal story, we can inspire others."
Hayley grew up in Carabost, 45 minutes south-east of Wagga. She graduated with a Bachelor of Journalism from the University of Wollongong in 2020 before launching her career at The Daily Advertiser. You can find her covering events, entertainment and human interest. Email: hayley.wilkinson@dailyadvertiser.com.au
