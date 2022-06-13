A Vanuatu man's visa status is under review after he took his employer's vehicle and left it blocking a train line in Merungle Hill.
The 23-year-old man reportedly consumed a "large amount of intoxicating liquor" at his home in Merungle Hill before taking his employer's Hyundai Tucson at 10pm on Saturday.
Narrandera Highway Patrol stated that the accused was allegedly driving in a southerly direction along McKay Street in Merungle Hill when he failed to navigate the T-intersection located at McKay Street and Regulator Road.
In a statement, the NSW Police Force's Traffic and Highway Patrol Command said: "At this time, the man has continued driving straight onto a grassed area located to the side of Regulator Road.
"The accused has cleared a 3 to 4-foot gully, bounced along the grass for approximately 60 metres, before hitting the bottom of the track ballast."
In doing so, the accused "launched" the vehicle over the train tracks, landing approximately 10 metres away.
He then reversed the vehicle back up the track ballast, where it became stuck between the train tracks.
The vehicle was left there by the driver, who then returned home.
A NSW TrainLink train travelling from Griffith to Sydney discovered the Hyundai Tucson at 8.20 on Sunday.
Despite travelling up to 140km/h, the train driver was able to brake in time to avoid a crash.
With the assistance of a local farmer and his tractor, police pulled the vehicle from the tracks and the train continued its journey.
Police attended the 23-year-old's home, where the accused made full admissions.
He was charged with take and drive conveyance without consent of owner, never licensed person drive vehicle on road, negligent driving and cause of obstruction to railway locomotive.
He will face Leeton Local Court at a later date, and his visa status because of the incident is now under review.
Hayley grew up in Carabost, 45 minutes south-east of Wagga. She graduated with a Bachelor of Journalism from the University of Wollongong in 2020 before launching her career at The Daily Advertiser. You can find her covering events, entertainment and human interest. Email: hayley.wilkinson@dailyadvertiser.com.au
