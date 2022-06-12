Longtime Adelong volunteer Steph Smyth has been awarded the Order of Australia Medal as part of the 2022 Queen's Birthday Honours List.
Mrs Smyth, 63, has been a community stalwart for decades and said it was "humbling" to receive the award.
"I am very humbled and surprised," she said.
"When you're in a little community like Adelong, you just do what you have to do get things done to better the town."
Mrs Smyth, 63, has served the town in many ways from the 1970s until the present.
She was a founding member of the Bendigo Bank which opened in Adelong in 2004. She served 11 years as its customer relations manager. In 2015 she stepped up as branch manager, only retiring in July last year.
"I love the Bendigo Bank because it gives back to the community, which is what I love," Mrs Smyth said.
"Bendigo Bank is a big contributor to Adelong and while I was there our branch gave back well over $1 million, which was something amazing to be a part of."
Mrs Smyth became interested in volunteering back in the 1970s when there was a strong interest in starting up a hockey club in the town.
She was involved in setting up the hockey club and served in a range of executive roles from 1971 until 1994.
"[Back then], if we wanted to play, we had to mow and mark the hockey field ourselves," she said.
From there, her interest in volunteering grew and she went on to serve with the Adelong Junior Cricket Club, Netball Club, Junior Sports Foundation, Adelong Pre-School, Primary School P&C, Meals on Wheels, Adelong Progress Association, among many other groups. She is currently still serving as chair of Adelong Community Enterprises.
Mrs Smyth said volunteering is hard work but it's worth it. "I encourage everyone to volunteer in any capacity whatsoever, because you will find it quite rewarding. Sometimes it's a very hard task, but the rewards are usually there in the end," she said.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
