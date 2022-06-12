A young woman has been hospitalised in a serious condition after a kitchen fire broke out on Saturday.
About 4:30pm emergency services were called to the fire in a unit on Bentley Place, Wagga.
Two Fire and Rescue NSW crews attended the scene and had extinguished the small blaze shortly after 5pm.
Police and paramedics also attended, with a woman in her 30s treated at the scene for smoke inhalation.
She was transported to Wagga Base Hospital in a serious condition.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
