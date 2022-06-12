Crowds braved the bitter cold to attend the 54th annual June Rally and Vehicles display vintage cars at the Australian Clay Target Association grounds in Wagga on Sunday.
The display included 122 cars, motorbikes and trucks ranging from the early 20th century to the 1990s.
Wagga Veteran and Vintage Motor Club Rally Director Phil Hoey said the day was a great chance to "display the heritage of our motoring history."
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
