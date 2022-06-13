GLENFIELD Park residents are fed-up with the constant sounds of fireworks being let off during all hours of the night and into the early hours of the morning.
The fireworks have become somewhat of a trend for the suburb, with residents saying they are being let off on a routine basis.
Glenfield Park resident Amanda Kelly said the fireworks are being let off on an almost weekly basis by someone living in, or regularly frequenting the suburb.
"The fireworks being set off around Glenfield Park are becoming a real issue now," Mrs Kelly said.
"Especially when they are happening almost every weekend and lasting for several minutes at a time."
Mrs Kelly said she and her husband have three young children whose sleep is affected when the fireworks are set off late at night or during the early morning hours.
"Everyone's sleep is disrupted," she said.
"It's gone on long enough and something needs to be done to stop it."
Mrs Kelly isn't the only resident speaking out about the obnoxious noises in a bid to put a stop to the fireworks.
Glenfield Park resident Krystal Leese said, "enough is enough".
"They scare my children and animals, there is just no need for it," she said.
Community spokesperson for Wagga Wagga Community Watch Wayne Deaner is urging residents to work with the police in a bid to resolve the issue that has been plaguing the suburb for several months now.
Mr Deaner, who is also frequently disrupted at night by the noises of the fireworks, said the suburb's residents need to remain vigilant, take videos when the fireworks are going off and try and pinpoint the specific location in which they are coming from.
Many of the suburb's residents speculate the fireworks are constantly let off within the same area at the southern end of Glenfield Park.
Mr Deaner said he is often woken up by the noises at daunting times of the morning like at 3am.
"We need to try and pinpoint the location and report it to the police when it's happening so they can attend and put a stop to it," he said.
"We need to work with the police to help them."
Police have been notified on various occasions of fireworks being let off in Glenfield Park and are working to find the people responsible.
Residents are being urged to report all crime-related instances to local police.
To make a report call the Wagga Police Station on 6922 2599.
Now working for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor has more than three years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
