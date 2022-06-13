An iconic Riverina post office is up for sale as a Riverina village goes on the hunt for new postmasters.
The historic Ariah Park post office, a landmark for the tight-knit community, hit the market last week.
Advertisement
Selling agent and owner of Gersbach and Firman Real Estate, Kelly Whitton, said the price range expected for the property is within the $460,000 - $480,000 mark.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Built in 1914, the 975 square metre premises features one main room, two side rooms, a sorting area, office, laundry and toilet.
"It's a beautiful brick building with timber floors, a gorgeous pressed metal tin roof and the post office still features the original bench," Mrs Whitton said.
Other features include a sitting area out the front and the original parcel cage used by posties in years gone by out the back.
With the current owners retiring from the mail delivery after 19 years in the trade, Mrs Whitton said Australia Post will be looking to secure new postmasters for the village.
"The vendors have decided they can't run the place anymore," she said.
Mrs Whitton said the vendors have a long history with the post office.
"The grandfather of the current vendors used to deliver the mail in a horse and sulky," she said.
She said the training process to become a postmaster is quite long, so while the building could remain a post office, a buyer would not be bound to use it for that purpose.
"It would also make a very beautiful house," she said.
Mrs Whitton said even if the place remained a post office, it has the potential to host a variety of other businesses as well.
"It could be a project for either commercial or retail use," she said.
The property is being sold under private treaty.
"We're hoping the sale goes really quick," Mrs Whitton said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.