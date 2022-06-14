The Daily Advertiser
Subscriber

A new ray of hope for Wagga's iconic Ray Ray's Diner

AM
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated June 14 2022 - 8:25am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NEW HORIZON: Ray Ray's Diner's new part-owner Nancy Martinez is full of hope for what the future holds after their recent purchase. Picture: Madeline Begley

Wagga's iconic Ray Ray's Diner has changed hands and new boss Nancy Martinez, a former refugee, has recounted her inspiring journey into the role.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AM

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.