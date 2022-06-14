The Daily Advertiser
Subscriber

Fawns reflects on whirlwind rise to Super Netball stardom

JT
By Jon Tuxworth
Updated June 14 2022 - 7:02am, first published 2:58am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ON THE UP: Sophie Fawns (right) with Swifts teammate Helen Housby. Picture: Getty Images

PLAYING on the outside courts at Mangoplah to signing autographs as a Super Netball player is a fair ascent for any teenager to wrap their head around.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JT

Jon Tuxworth

Sports journalist

Daily Advertiser sports journalist in Wagga. Local sport is the heartbeat of our community.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.