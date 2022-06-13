Wagga's three day Queen's Birthday Orienteering Carnival has been labelled a huge success as over 300 competitors hit the trails.
Orienteering NSW President Robyn Pallas was thrilled with how the event went, with three competitive days of orienteering.
"We had a wonderful time," she said.
"Two days of bush orienteering out near Tumbarumba, and then on Monday at Charles Sturt University which is always good fun."
Classes started for competitors as young as 10, while the oldest competitor was a 98 year old man from the ACT.
Drawing in entrants from across the state as well as from Victoria and the ACT, the event was also used as a selection trial for the upcoming Australian Championships set to be held in Victoria at the end of September.
"We had quite a lot of juniors here competing at their best hoping to be selected in the NSW Schools team," Pallas said.
The event held over the Queens Birthday long weekend is an annual event held in NSW, with the event going to different venues across the state.
"A lot of regional areas are where our best maps are," Pallas said.
"We haven't been down to Wagga for a couple of years, but it is always a good spot.
It's central for Victoria and the ACT so it is a good spot to attract lots of competitors."
There was some strong results from the Waggaroos, with members from Wagga's orienteering club putting in some pretty decent results over the three days of competition.
Ryder Seaman finished 2nd in the M10A category on Saturday before winning the category across Sunday and Monday.
Similarly, Briohny Seaman also finished 2nd on Saturday in the W35A category before topping the category over the rest of competition.
Strong results were also put in by Wes Campbell, Hella Southwell and Alex Davey.
The next event held by the Waggaroos will be on Sunday June 26, with more information on how to get involved to be found on their website at https://www.waggaroos.asn.au/home.
