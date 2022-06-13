The Daily Advertiser
Queens Birthday orienteering carnival labelled a huge success by NSW Orienteering Association President.

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated June 13 2022 - 7:40am, first published 7:10am
FAST PACED; Hundreds of competitors took part in day 3 of the Queen's Birthday orienteering carnival, held on the grounds of CSU. Picture: Madeline Begley.

Wagga's three day Queen's Birthday Orienteering Carnival has been labelled a huge success as over 300 competitors hit the trails.

