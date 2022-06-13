The Riverina's independent MPs have welcomed the NSW government's $132 million State Emergency Service budget boost but have warned that flood risks in the south-west should not be overlooked.
Premier Dominic Perrottet has confirmed that the upcoming budget would include its biggest ever single investment in the SES, which will focus on flood-ravaged areas in the state's north.
Advertisement
The extra money was allocated for the whole of NSW, but details of how it will be spent outside areas such as Lismore and the Central West have yet to be revealed.
Wagga MP Joe McGirr said the funding was welcome but he did not yet know how much of the new money would be spent in the Riverina, which has likely facing a wet winter.
"Given what has been happening in the north of the state, it's understandable that there would be a focus there but the northern part of the state is not the only area that floods," he said.
"Wagga and the Wagga electorate are prone to both river flooding and overland flooding and it would be my expectation that the government will be recognising that in its funding and I will seek some additional advice."
SES volunteers around Wagga referred queries about the funding to the organisation's head office, which said it would not be making a further statement at this time.
Murray MP Helen Dalton said the money would hopefully encourage more people to join the SES but she would also seek more information about how much would be spent in her electorate.
"We'll be chasing them for the money and make sure it lands in our areas because we do suffer from a lot of bushfires and flooding as well," Mrs Dalton said.
"I've been through flooding events in 2012 when Yenda was in the water and I've had first-hand experience with the SES so the more money and resources for training and support, the better."
IN OTHER NEWS
Minister for Emergency Services, Resilience and Flood Recovery Steph Cooke said the funding would support the more than 10,000 SES volunteers who selflessly serve their communities.
"[The announcement] a great demonstration of the NSW Government's commitment to all of our wonderful volunteers, our very own Orange Army," Ms Cooke said.
"We rely on the dedication and commitment of SES volunteers in times of great need, and they always deliver, and part of this funding will go towards upgrading 18 units across the state."
Ms Cooke's ministerial office was unable to respond to questions about how the additional spending might be used in the Riverina.
The $132 million announcement included $58.7 million to upgrade 18 "critical priority unit facilities" across the state and $18 million to upgrade existing zone headquarters to "Level 3 Incident Control Centres".
The SES Southern zone, which manages units across an area stretching from the Victorian border to Cootamundra and the Snowy Valleys, has its headquarters in Wagga's Fernleigh Road.
The NSW has not confirmed that Wagga's SES headquarters will be included in the upgrades.
Advertisement
SES Commissioner Carlene York welcomed the state government's additional funding and said it would assist the agency to strengthen its responsiveness into the future.
"This investment enhances our support of our greatest asset, our volunteers, and enables us to provide the vital assistance NSW communities need to protect life and property," Commissioner York said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Journalist for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga Wagga covering politics and data. Mobile: 0437 853 137 Email: rex.martinich@dailyadvertiser.com.au
Journalist for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga Wagga covering politics and data. Mobile: 0437 853 137 Email: rex.martinich@dailyadvertiser.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.