The Daily Advertiser

MPs Joe McGirr and Helen Dalton call for flood-prone Riverina to share in $132 million NSW SES boost

Rex Martinich
By Rex Martinich
Updated June 13 2022 - 7:49am, first published 6:35am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SES volunteers respond to flooding across Wagga in 2012.

The Riverina's independent MPs have welcomed the NSW government's $132 million State Emergency Service budget boost but have warned that flood risks in the south-west should not be overlooked.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rex Martinich

Rex Martinich

Journalist

Journalist for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga Wagga covering politics and data. Mobile: 0437 853 137 Email: rex.martinich@dailyadvertiser.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.