A man involved in a ute crash several kilometres north east of Wagga at the weekend has been airlifted to Sydney in a serious but stable condition.
The driver, a man in his 30s, was rushed to the Wagga Base Hospital in a critical condition on Saturday night following the single vehicle crash at Eunanoreenya.
A NSW Ambulance spokesperson said paramedics were called to the scene on Oura Road just east of the Patterson's Road intersection shortly after 10:15pm.
Police, Fire & Rescue NSW and the Eunony RFS Brigade also attended the scene.
It's believed the man was driving a ute along Oura Road when it rolled and collided with a tree.
Paramedics treated the driver for chest, head and neck injuries at the scene before transporting him to Wagga Base.
In the early hours of Sunday morning he was airlifted to St George Hospital in Sydney for further treatment.
Police say due to the extent of the man's injuries, they are at this stage unable to determine if other factors played a role in the crash.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
