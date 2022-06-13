A section of Talbingo Dam, two hours south-east of Wagga, will be closed to the public on June 18 and 19 as a father and son duo test the boat they hope will set a new world water speed record.
David Warby is currently attempting to beat father Ken's 1978 world record speed of 511km/h also set in the Snowy Valleys.
Advertisement
To allow for the Warby Motorsport team to conduct its private trials and fine tune the Spirit of Australia II for a record attempt, Transport for NSW has declared the dam, north of Point Monster, an exclusion zone.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Usually conducting trials and attempts at Blowering Dam, 45 minutes north towards Tumut, Warby Motorsport will use Talbingo Dam in order to minimise disruption to other boating enthusiasts over the weekend.
Control vessels will be monitoring the exclusion zone between 7am - 5pm on allocated dates.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.
Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.