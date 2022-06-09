One of the major regional airlines servicing Wagga Airport may soon face a day of disruptions as pilots will vote next week on whether to take industrial action over wage disputes.
Rex Airlines pilots across the country will vote on taking protected industrial action next week after the Fair Work Commission approved the Australian Federation of Air Pilots' (AFAP) application to hold a ballot.
According to an AFAP spokesperson, the aviation union represents 90 per cent of Rex pilots, meaning a day of strike could have significant impacts on a regional airport like Wagga which is only serviced by two airlines.
In a statement, Rex said it had offered its SAAB twin engine pilots a 5.1 per cent pay rise from 1 July and catch-up payments worth another 8 per cent once the business was profitable again after COVID disruptions.
In their own statement, the AFAP said Rex pilots have been attempting to negotiate a new enterprise agreement since early 2018 and that the airline's offer in actuality represented a 5 per cent cut in salary since that time, not accounting for inflation over the previous four years.
While choosing to not comment on the possibility of industrial action taking place, Wagga Business Chamber manager Serena Hardwick did say any significant disruption to flights would have an impact on the city.
"That impacts professionals coming into the city and us accessing services that we might not be able to otherwise," she said.
Ms Hardwick said the general disruptions currently occurring within and difficulties facing the airline industry are being felt by Wagga businesses.
"We are hearing the impact that's having on business as we speak," she said.
"We've had a lot of members say they've flown to Sydney but their flight's delayed two hours, and they've missed the meeting that they're meant to be there for.
"The thing that we probably don't acknowledge is that a lot of our businesses actually service outside of the city, so it's not even just the service provision that we get in Wagga, but how we're servicing other areas."
If Rex pilots across the country, and consequently in Wagga, agree on industrial action, they will join other strikes taken locally this year by unions representing health workers, public service workers and teachers.
The regional airline announced last month it would no longer offer services to and from several regional centres across the country including the nearby Albury to Melbourne route.
The airline is said to be reviewing further regional routes but would not confirm or deny whether it will cut any services to or from Wagga airport.
