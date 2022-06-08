The Daily Advertiser

Nella Beryl Hickey celebrated as active community member, independent mother and WW2 switchboard operator

June 8 2022 - 9:00am
Nella Beryl Hickey lived an extraordinary life, with most of her 107 years spent in the Wagga and Riverina regions. Picture: Contributed

Long-time resident of Wagga and former World War Two switchboard operator Nella Beryl Hickey has died on April 29 at the age of 107.

