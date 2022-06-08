Young Wagga residents are putting their tech savviness to good use by offering one-on-one sessions aimed at those in the senior community.
The free tech help sessions will take place every Wednesday between 10am - 2pm in the Wagga Marketplace as part of the 'Youngster.co', a program held in public spaces like libraries or shopping centres across the country.
Senior residents can bring along their phones, laptops or tablets to half hour sessions for a step-by-step guide from designated "youngsters" on skills many of us take for granted like saving contacts, updating software, creating online accounts and working a QR code.
Present for today's 10am session was Vernon Pratt, 80, who needed help re-configuring the home screen layout of his phone.
Mr Pratt said his phone shuffled the app icon layout and now shines an unpleasant bright light every time it rings.
The Wagga local also said he often finds himself in need of this kind of tech help.
"I'll say, a lot," he said.
"I've got a laptop and I can do a little bit on that.
"But it frightens me because I'll stuff it up if I do something wrong."
Helping Mr Pratt this morning was Breanna Martin, 25, who was looking for a way to give back to the Wagga community with what free time she has to offer.
Ms Martin doesn't consider herself more technologically savvy than the average 25-year-old but has had plenty of practice helping out parents and grandparents.
"My mum thinks I'm pretty good," she said.
"I thought if I can help [my family], I can at least try and benefit the community in some other way."
Some of the tasks Ms Martin has helped her family with in the past include sending photos, organising contacts or connecting a printer to a phone.
"Basic for me but not so basic for them," she said.
"I'm just happy to help, I've got the time to do it and it's two hours out of my day to help someone else."
Registered youngsters are financially compensated for their time.
Also attending this morning's session was Ronda Lampe, 78, who brought along her phone, a notepad and plenty of questions.
"I'd like to learn how to send texts, check what some of the other icons are for and how you put people's names in your phone," she said.
Councillor Richard Foley, who came down to support today's official launch, said the program was a great initiative for the community.
"A lot of people who are a bit older do have issues with technology because it's moving so fast," he said.
"I think it's a good idea too to get young people talking to the elderly and get them working together."
"QR codes, all these things are now part of the future, whether we like it or not."
