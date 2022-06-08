Plans have been revealed to spend more than $3 million building a new library and learning areas for a 60-year-old Wagga primary school.
The Roman Catholic Church has sought council approval for a major revamp of the educational facilities at Sacred Heart Primary School in Kooringal.
The proposed works centre around the demolition of an existing block in the school and replacing it with a brand new library and general learning building.
Works would also include refurbishing the school's front building as well as building new connections between existing facilities.
According to the application, the renovations would "upgrade existing facilities" and "enhance the learning environment" of the school.
The school and attached Sacred Heart Catholic Church will function as usual while the construction takes place, however some classes will need to be moved to other parts of the school.
Neighbouring homes are not expected to be significantly impacted by the works, according to the planning documents.
The proposed renovations are the first major works on the school since 2008, when four classrooms were demolished and replaced with new facilities.
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
