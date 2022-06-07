The Daily Advertiser
Subscriber

Wagga's northern suburbs reignite calls to build new ambulance, fire stations

Monty Jacka
By Monty Jacka
June 7 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SERVICES: Residents in Boorooma, Gobbagombalin and Estella believe ambulance and fire stations should be built nearby to accommodate the rapidly growing region.

Residents in Wagga's rapidly growing northern suburbs believe emergency service facilities like fire and ambulance stations need to be built in their area - before it is too late.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monty Jacka

Monty Jacka

Journalist

Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.