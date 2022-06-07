Residents in Wagga's rapidly growing northern suburbs believe emergency service facilities like fire and ambulance stations need to be built in their area - before it is too late.
On Monday, the NSW government announced a record $4.5 billion boost to the state's healthcare system, which included a promise to open 30 new ambulance stations.
Bruce Durham, president of the Estella Progress Association, said Wagga's northern suburbs should be strongly considered as one of the locations for such a facility.
"The other end of town is very well serviced with the hospitals and the ambulance stations but [the northern suburbs] is a fairly big wing that is just on its own," he said.
"More and more we're hearing the ambulance coming across the bridge and thinking 'if only there was was something a bit closer'."
Emergency vehicles racing towards the suburbs are currently forced to travel across the often-congested Gobbagombalin Bridge or take a time-consuming detour through North Wagga.
Gobbagombalin, Estella and Boorooma are among the fastest growing suburbs in regional NSW. They are located just minutes from the rapidly expanding industrial area in Bomen.
Mr Durham said he didn't understand why there were no ongoing discussions to introduce emergency service facilities to the suburbs.
"As we've seen more and more buildings go up we've been wondering why nothing has been set aside for emergency services," he said.
In 2016, Wagga City Council set aside a nine-hectare parcel of land in Boorooma which was touted as a potential site for a future firefighting precinct.
But plans for the super site then appeared to hit a standstill as local firefighters expressed concerns about the potential facility's distance from the city centre.
Gobbagombalin resident Peter Rex said he was a big fan of the plans for the firefighting hub and was confused when discussions faded away.
"It became a mystery which is a shame because I thought the location made a lot of sense," he said.
"Not only is there the huge residential growth, there is also the special activation precinct at Bomen with a lot of employees and also the university, so we're going to need emergency services."
Another resident of Gobbagombalin, who asked to remain unnamed, echoed this sentiment and said she'd like to see the issue "addressed urgently", especially considering the amount of time it would take to build the facilities.
Fire and Rescue NSW zone commander Stewart Alexander said the agency is always looking to improve.
"FRNSW are very well aware of the residential and other urban growth in the northern parts of Wagga," he said.
"We're constantly analysing and reviewing our plans for future service delivery."
