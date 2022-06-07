Wagga residents endured one of the city's coldest days of the year so far on Tuesday, with the mercury failing to crack double digits.
The temperature at the airport peaked at 9.6 degrees at 2.48pm, but the icy wind, rain, and even small hail, meant conditions seemed much colder.
Earlier, the temperature was 5.3 degrees at 12.43pm but it felt like -4.1.
In the Riverina's higher country, Batlow residents were greeted with a winter wonderland when they woke on Monday to streets and gardens blanketed in snow.
Despite the snow melting away in Monday's rain, Batlow turned white once again on Tuesday and this time the falls also extended south to Tumbarumba, which received its first major snowfall of the season last week.
Looking ahead, the Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting the frosty conditions to stick around a bit longer with more snow expected to fall in areas above 700 metres on Wednesday.
Thursday and Friday are also likely to receive snow above 1100 metres and the chance for further falls remains likely right through the weekend.
Motorists are reminded to drive cautiously according to the conditions.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
