Wagga residents are bracing for what could be the city's coldest day for 2022 yet, with the Bureau of Meteorology forecasting a maximum of just 10 degrees, with storms and hail in the mix.
If you're wondering why it's so cold today, it's because snow is falling nearby.
Batlow residents were greeted with a winter wonderland when they awoke on Monday morning to streets and gardens blanketed in snow.
Laurel Hill was also hit with a thick blanketing, and the bureau is forecasting more in the days ahead.
Today's forecast has snow falling above 700 metres, which includes Batlow, Laurel Hill, and parts of Tumbarumba.
On Wednesday, snow is again forecast to fall in areas above 700 metres.
This is set to rise to 1100 metres on Thursday, with the chance of snow to fall until the weekend.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
