Snow has fallen in parts of the Riverina as Wagga braces for what could be its coldest day yet.

AM
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated June 7 2022 - 12:12am, first published 12:00am
WINTER WONDERLAND: A snowman stands guard near Laurel Hill, which saw a heavy blanketing of snow on Monday.

Wagga residents are bracing for what could be the city's coldest day for 2022 yet, with the Bureau of Meteorology forecasting a maximum of just 10 degrees, with storms and hail in the mix.

AM

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

