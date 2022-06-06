The Daily Advertiser

Music Committee of the City of Wagga Eisteddfod meembers Peter Olson and Sophie Mason open entries for centennial competition

Hayley Wilkinson
By Hayley Wilkinson
Updated June 6 2022 - 9:30am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CASTING CALL: The Music Committee of the City of Wagga Eisteddfod members Peter Olson and Sophie Mason wish to see many new faces entering this year. Picture: Hayley Wilkinson

MEMBERS from Wagga Eisteddfod's music committee have kicked off their belated centenary celebrations with a casting call.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hayley Wilkinson

Hayley Wilkinson

Journalist

Hayley grew up in Carabost, 45 minutes south-east of Wagga. She graduated with a Bachelor of Journalism from the University of Wollongong in 2020 before launching her career at The Daily Advertiser. You can find her covering events, entertainment and human interest. Email: hayley.wilkinson@dailyadvertiser.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.