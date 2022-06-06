MEMBERS from Wagga Eisteddfod's music committee have kicked off their belated centenary celebrations with a casting call.
The local institution has been promoting the benefits of music education for 100 years and wishes to extend that legacy by welcoming old and new faces to test their talents.
Retiree Peter Olson began his artistic endeavours with Eisteddfod 10-years-ago after joining the city's rugby male choir, which actively participates in the local competition.
"My wife got me to go and sing with the men's choir, which was terrific and utterly transformative," he said.
As his passion for music began to flourish, he aspired to refine his skills as a soloist and picked up some first-place ribbons along the way.
"I couldn't believe it," he said.
"I didn't scare all the opposition away, I promise you."
On the other side of the coin, however, Mr Olson describes the Eisteddfod as "falling apart" due to a lack of entrants and the impact of COVID-19, which halted centenary celebrations for two years.
"I thought 'this is no good because I have no one to sing against'... there weren't any adult solo singers," he said.
"So from an absolutely selfish point of view, I thought I'd come along and help Sophie."
Sophie Mason sits on the Music Committee of the City of Wagga Eisteddfod, having grown up performing within the local competition.
Now a music therapist and psychologist, she understands the benefits music education can have for individuals and the community more than most and wishes to spread the message throughout the region.
"The idea of an Eisteddfod is that we have an unbiased third party that comes in to provide their feedback," she said.
"Having this amazingly talented and experienced musician, who can very quickly provide on-point comments about how to adapt your performance or adapt to your playing... it's so important, particularly for schools."
While most residents would know of at least one child who has or continues to perform at the local Eisteddfod, Mr Olson wishes to see more older residents take up the opportunity.
"Being able to perform and get over the absolute nerves and anxiety of being on stage and performing in front of people has given me a tremendous feeling of satisfaction," he said.
"Even as an old bloke, it builds up your confidence tremendously."
Entry into the piano, vocal, instrumental, individual and group categories of this year's centennial competitions are now open and sponsorship from local businesses are encouraged.
