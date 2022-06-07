A section of the Hume Highway at Table Top is proving dangerous for drivers, with multiple crashes at the site.
A truck and trailer slid off the side of the highway, north of Tynan Road and a fixed traffic gantry, about 12.35pm on Tuesday.
Police believe the medical vehicle hit water on the road and aquaplaned during that incident.
The ambulance flipped and the paramedics were taken to hospital but have since been released.
There have been reports of other cars sliding off the road during recent wet weather.
The driver in Tuesday's incident appeared to have been uninjured, with the truck coming to a muddy stop in the highway's median strip.
According to Live Traffic, a reduced speed limit of 80km/h is in place northbound on the Hume Highway near Tynan Road.
"The road surface is hazardous when wet. Speed reduction will remain in place until further notice," Live Traffic said.
Albury Inspector Scott Trewhella on Monday urged people to drive to the road conditions following wet weather as police prepare for a long weekend safety operation.
