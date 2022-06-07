Vehicles have been plastered with profanities and random markings following an overnight vandalism attack in a Wagga car park.
Staff arriving to work at the LiveBetter Community Services office on Peter Street this morning discovered up to five of their company vehicles had been covered with blue spray paint.
Another car, belonging to NSW Health, was also caught up in the attack.
Police have been notified of the damage and will be investigating the incident.
Emma Charlton, LiveBetter's disability coordinator, said the attack would likely impact residents who rely on the service.
"It's disappointing because all of the cars that have been graffitied will have to go into the shop which will affect our business and ability to go out and support aged and disability customers," she said.
"I think it is just a random act by the looks of the graffiti because it looks like someone has just come along and scribbled across the cars."
Mrs Charlton said the service has been on the end of a similar attack in the past but nothing to this extent.
LiveBetter is a not-for-profit community service organisation that provides support to aged care residents and people with disabilities.
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
