Vandals spray paint profanities on LiveBetter, NSW Health vehicles in Wagga car park

Monty Jacka
By Monty Jacka
Updated June 8 2022 - 7:31am, first published June 7 2022 - 11:10pm
SPRAYED: Vandals spray painted profanities and symbols on up to six vehicles in the Peter Street carpark overnight. Picture: Daisy Huntly

Vehicles have been plastered with profanities and random markings following an overnight vandalism attack in a Wagga car park.

Journalist

Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au

