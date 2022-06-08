DOMINO'S Wagga is working with local schools and clubs to help raise vital funds through its Doughraiser program.
Domino's Wagga franchisee Daniel Evans said schools and community and sporting clubs looking for some extra support can organise a day through Domino's where one of the city's stores will raise funds for them.
"We meet with the organisation and then we pick a day, we do it about a month in advance, and we will donate a dollar per pizza that we sell on that day to that club, school," he said.
"With clubs, we then help promote the club to the community.
"Obviously a lot of these groups rely on fundraising as their main source of income, so our Doughraiser program helps community groups with that fundraising."
"We're a national brand, but we are made up of hundreds of small, family-owned businesses- one of the best things for me is that in the Wagga area we employ over 100 local kids," he said.
"We give opportunities to local kids and a lot of our team members come from local schools, so for us to be able to give back and support the clubs that these kids play in kind of goes full circle.
"For a lot of people who work here, it's their first job and I have an obligation to teach them how to be employees and how to be employable.
"When I look after our team members, they look after the community, and when we look after the community, it looks after us."
Schools and clubs interested in the Doughraiser program can contact Mr Evans at Daniel.evans@dominos.com.au.
