The Daily Advertiser
Subscriber

Marrar will be without Reid Gordon for the next couple of months after a move to Queensland

MM
By Matt Malone
June 7 2022 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HEADED NORTH: Marrar will be without Reid Gordon for the next two months after he moved home to Queensland. Picture: Madeline Begley

Farrer League ladder leaders Marrar will be without key recruit Reid Gordon for a large remainder of the season due to a move home to Queensland.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.