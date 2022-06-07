Farrer League ladder leaders Marrar will be without key recruit Reid Gordon for a large remainder of the season due to a move home to Queensland.
Gordon missed the Bombers' win over Temora last Saturday and won't be seen again in Marrar colours until potentially the final home and away round.
Gordon made a big impact in his six games to date and Marrar coach Shane Lenon is thrilled to have him returning for the latter part of the season.
"He'll definitely play the last home and away game and finals. He may play the last two," Lenon explained.
"He would have definitely played the last two but we've actually got the second last bye. He'll be back for the back end of the season."
Gordon only signed with Marrar in the week leading up to round one after crossing over from Wagga Tigers, where he won two premierships at.
He made an immediate impact at the Bombers, kicking a goal after the siren to secure a draw in a best-on-ground performance in round one.
Lenon said the move home to Queensland had always been on the cards.
"We've probably been lucky in a sense that we got more games out of him than we expected," he said.
"When we first talked and had him playing early in the season, we weren't sure we'd get him at the back end of the season so that's an added bonus as well.
"Reid's really good to deal with. He's a pretty laidback sort of a customer but he's easy to talk to, he's a good fella."
Gordon started off up forward for Marrar, but then spent time down back and finished with a big second half in the midfield for Marrar in a nine-point win over Northern Jets.
Lenon said Gordon had certainly made his mark at Marrar.
"Yeah he's a good player," he said.
"The beauty of Reid Gordon is he can play any area of the ground, forward, back, through the midfield. He gives you plenty of variety. His ball use is very, very good."
Meantime, Marrar has picked up former Coolamon footballer Mitch Stibbard before the June 30 clearance deadline.
Stibbard has spent the past couple of seasons in the Ovens and Murray League, playing reserve grade with North Albury.
He played his first game for Marrar in reserve grade last Saturday and was among the Bombers' best. He will push for a inclusion in first grade for the top of the table clash against East Wagga-Kooringal on June 18, after the general bye.
