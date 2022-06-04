IT'S been 12 long years, but Turvey Park took a huge step towards finally ending their finals drought with a 14.10 (94) to 8.4 (52) win over Wagga Tigers at Maher Oval on Saturday.
Sitting two wins ahead of their cross town rivals in fifth spot before the match, the Bulldogs extended the gap to three with a dominant last quarter.
Sixth-placed Narrandera is two wins and plenty of percentage behind Turvey Park, who snapped a two game losing run.
Looking to build on their first win of the year against Griffith last week, the Tigers moved to within 14 points of Turvey Park in the third quarter.
But goals either side of the three quarter time break from Baxter Wallett, including a superb banana kick from the boundary steadied the hosts.
Wallett finished with five and Corey Baxter three in the win. The match was more competitive than the score suggests, with the Bulldogs booting six goals to two in the final term.
Skipper Jack Haggar, playing as the loose man, was damaging with two nice running finishes in the second term to give the Bulldogs their first scoreboard separation of the game.
"They (Tigers) were competitive, they're better than a one win side," Bulldogs coach Michael Mazzocchi said.
"I felt like we kept them in the game with our skill errors, and at halftime we deserved to be more than three goals up.
"In the last quarter it clicked a bit better and we moved the ball cleaner. These are the games we have to win if we want to be a top five team.
Jesse Margosis was hugely influential for the Bulldogs, while Jock Cornell was damaging for the Tigers. Former Tigers skipper Lahn Shepherd was also a standout in his first senior game for ten months returning from injury.
The Bulldogs are now 4-3, and face Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes (4-3) in a battle for outright fourth after next week's competition bye.
"If we were to win that (MCUE game) and we turn the corner 5-3, it would be slightly above a pass mark," Mazzocchi said.
"The Coolamon and Ganmain games we were really undermanned. Other than the Gullie game (46 point loss in round one) it's a pass mark, but if we don't beat Mango we should be better than 4-4."
Turvey Park haven't played finals since 2010, when they went down by 42 points to Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong in the grand final.
"We take our own destiny now. Had we lost that (Tigers game) all of a sudden we're fighting for a finals spot," Mazzocchi said.
"It's not over yet but Ganmain (16 point loss to the Lions last week) was a turning point, they know they can compete."
Goals: Turvey Park - Baxter Wallett 5, Corey Baxter 3, Jack Haggar 2, Andrew Emery 2, James White, Jack Glanvill; Wagga Tigers - Cooper Pavitt 3, Brady Morton 2, Ben Gould, Josh Larwood, Crawford Wadley
Best: Turvey Park - Jesse Margosis, Ethan Weidemann, Rhett Weidemann, Baxter Wallett, Corey Baxter, Jack Glanvill; Wagga Tigers - Jock Cornell, Lahn Shepherd, Shaun Flanigan, Brady Morton, Hainsworth Cock, Tommy Mccoullough
