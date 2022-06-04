The Daily Advertiser
Bulldogs beat cross town rivals to lock down top five spot | Photos

JT
By Jon Tuxworth
Updated June 4 2022 - 9:41am, first published 8:35am
CRUCIAL WIN: Turvey Park captain Jack Haggar is tackled by Wagga Tiger Jimmy McCoullough. Picture: Madeline Begley

IT'S been 12 long years, but Turvey Park took a huge step towards finally ending their finals drought with a 14.10 (94) to 8.4 (52) win over Wagga Tigers at Maher Oval on Saturday.

