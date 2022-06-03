Zac Fairall is looking to make the most of his chance to shift back into a more familiar role for Gundagai.
Fairall will line up at hooker for the unbeaten side's clash with winless Southcity at Harris Park on Sunday.
With Country hooker James Luff set to miss the clash after being knocked out last week, Fairall returns to the number nine jumper.
It's something the 20-year-old is looking forward to.
"It's good to get the call up and the opportunity but there's some big boots to fill," Fairall said.
"We'll see how it goes. I've liked playing lock recently but it's good to get into the position I've been playing over the last few years."
While the defensive side of things hasn't really changed, Fairall admitted it's been a different story in attack.
Especially having to come up against some much bigger bodies.
"Tackling in the middle hasn't really changed, it's all the same at hooker, but running is a bit different," he said.
"It's a lot more physical, as obviously you don't run as much from hooker while at lock you're sort of running directly at the line.
"It's been a good experience but it definitely makes you feel it a lot more."
While it's a big loss for the Tigers, captain-coach Luke Berkrey is looking forward to giving Fairall a chance to shine in a position he played most of his junior football.
And first grade last season.
"Young Fez (Fairall) gets a crack there which is good as he's been going great and he's naturally a hooker," Berkrey said.
"We've been playing him in 13 before he's back into a more familiar role and we're keen to see how he goes in there."
Berkrey has also made another change to the forward pack and has moved himself into the front row.
It sees Blake Dunn, who now has two games under his belt, start in the second row with Royce Tout moving from an edge into lock.
Afa Collins drops back to the bench with Braith Crane has been added to the side.
The changes are designed to give the Tigers more size off the bench with Vinny Brown still sidelined with a rib complaint.
"I had to make a change there because we wouldn't have had a middle on the bench," Berkrey said.
"With Fez in at hooker we're a little bit short on middles so we've moved Afa to the bench for a bit of bench."
Berkrey wasn't thrilled with their 12-point win over Kangaroos and coming up against the winless Bulls who will be looking to upstage former teammates Nathan Rose and Latrell Siegwalt after their switch this year.
He wants to take another step forward after conceding their biggest scoreline.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
