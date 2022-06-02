Steven Tracey will line up at fullback for both Wagga City and Southcity this weekend.
Tracey has spent the last three seasons playing for the Southern Inland club but the chance to play alongside younger brothers Brody and Joel has led to the discussion to play both.
"We used to talk about it as kids and now it's a reality," Tracey said.
"I'll see how the body pulls up, I'm pretty old now (at 27), but if they (Southcity) play on Saturday then obviously I can't play but most Sundays I'll try my best to help out.
Tracey will line up for unbeaten Wagga City against Tumut on Saturday before taking on unbeaten Gundagai at Harris Park on Sunday.
He's played once for the Bulls this season and is looking to help out the club during their tough start to the season.
"I enjoy playing at the Bulls so whenever I have time I'll help them out," Tracey said.
"Playing with Doc (Kyle McCarthy) and Skin (Nick Skinner) just made me want to play there again.
"I just love being around those boys and they're obviously good footballers and you learn a lot from them."
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
