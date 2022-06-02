The Daily Advertiser
Subscriber

Steven Tracey to split time between Wagga City and Southcity

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
June 2 2022 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steven Tracey plans to line up for both Wagga City and Southcity this weekend.

Steven Tracey will line up at fullback for both Wagga City and Southcity this weekend.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.