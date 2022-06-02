Hall feeling right back at home in one jumper

After feeling right back at home in the fullback role this season, Nic Hall is looking to celebrate a big day with another big performance.
Hall turns 21 on Sunday, the same day as Young plays host to Temora at Alfred Oval in the Challenge Cup clash.
The sides have only lost one game between them so far this season, and Hall is determined to ensure Young don't drop a second game at home.
"Temora have come out strong so it will be a good game," Hall said.
"It's a birthday game."
Hall has spent the last two seasons travelling from Canberra to play for his hometown club.
However this year he's moved back to fullback after slotting into the centres since becoming a regular first grader.
He chimed in with three tries as Young hit back from their lone loss to Gundagai with a 62-4 win over Southcity on Sunday.
And is definitely enjoying the return to where he had so much success as a junior.
"It's been good and I'm happy back there," Hall said.
"I reckon it's my favourite position as I get a lot more time with the ball, which is good, and I'm really happy there.
"I can float around while last year I felt I just sat on the edge a bit and just got the ball every now and then.
"This year it's been good just floating around and it helps when we've got Mitch (Cornish) and Tyler (Cornish) playing seven and six."
Nick Cornish has been impressed with how the move has worked too.
It was the one big change Cornish brought in after replacing Nick Hall as coach.
The shift has seen Cornish move into the centres with older brother Tyler replacing him at five-eighth and it seems to be paying off
"Nic Hall's carries from his kick returns have been really good and he scored a couple of tries off shapes and set up a couple as well.
"He was very good and (fullback) is his natural position. Tyler is not doing too bad in the halves so it's been good for us.
"I'm still trying to find my feet a little bit (at centre) and defensively I'm starting to learn a few things but it has been good."
Young head into their clash with unbeaten Temora unchanged.
While the 'Pickers have shown they have got plenty of points in them throughout the season, Hall thought their defensive effort against the Bulls was the most pleasing aspect.
"Our main thing was defence and I feel like that first five minutes we really showed what we lacked in that second half (against Gundagai)," he said.
"To come out and defend our line for the first five minutes was a real good thing."
