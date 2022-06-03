ONE woman's determination to enjoy a night out at the theatre is opening new doors for members of Wagga's deaf community.
Registered nurse Anna-Maree Bloomfield is profoundly deaf and uses a cochlear implant to assist with daily communication.
Advertisement
While she can effectively communicate through lip-reading, her impairment prevents her from enjoying cinema and theatre productions without assistance.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"I'm not getting the information, I'm not hearing what they're saying," she said.
"I'm only getting people walking around, putting their arms up in the air and big facial expressions."
Technologies such as Skype which rose in prominence throughout the COVID-19 pandemic have now been able to connect her with a translator who can interpret the dialogue of a show in real-time via an iPad.
However, it was Mrs Bloomfield's self-determination that made the idea of virtual translation possible.
"I went to my LAC [local area coordinator] and I expressed my concern about having access to interpreters," she said.
Once she was given the green light to use her Core Supports budget, she went ahead in organising an interpreter who could tune in virtually and assist her during Mater Dei College's performance of School of Rock.
"I was able to split the iPad screen and then flip one screen so that the interpreter can see the stage but also see me," she said.
"They [Civic Theatre staff] found a photocopier box, turned it upside-down and placed it on my knees."
"And the interpreters were gorgeous, and they were loving it. I think they were enjoying the show more than me."
Wagga Civic Theatre manager Carissa Campbell said that Mrs Bloomfield's efforts to make her theatre experience more accessible came as a "wake-up call".
She said the simplicity of setting up an iPad and tripod comes at no great expense and are measures the theatre will now liaise with Mrs Bloomfield about.
"We had in the past looked at getting live interpreters, but they're very rare here in Wagga and to come to 150 shows on nights and weekends ... we just don't have those resources," she said.
"So we thought it [live translation] wasn't possible here. This has just opened up a big opportunity for us."
Ms Campbell said that if any members of the community are facing accessibility issues that the theatre is not aware of or has not addressed, the door is open for instituting positive change.
Advertisement
"I think it's a reminder to be constantly improving," she said.
"If there are people finding barriers, I want to hear about them."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Hayley grew up in Carabost, 45 minutes south-east of Wagga. She graduated with a Bachelor of Journalism from the University of Wollongong in 2020 before launching her career at The Daily Advertiser. You can find her covering events, entertainment and human interest. Email: hayley.wilkinson@dailyadvertiser.com.au
Hayley grew up in Carabost, 45 minutes south-east of Wagga. She graduated with a Bachelor of Journalism from the University of Wollongong in 2020 before launching her career at The Daily Advertiser. You can find her covering events, entertainment and human interest. Email: hayley.wilkinson@dailyadvertiser.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.