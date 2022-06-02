The Daily Advertiser

Mark Anthony's Clothing has been a fixture of Wagga's CBD since 1977, but Mark MacKenzie is ready to move on

Conor Burke
By Conor Burke
Updated June 2 2022 - 8:26am, first published 7:00am
END OF AN ERA: Mark MacKenzie of Mark Anthony's Clothing has decided it is time to sell his store, which has been a mainstay of Wagga's business community for over 45 years. Picture: Les Smith

After 45 years of providing the Wagga community with the latest fashions, Mark MacKenzie has decided it is time to sell the iconic Baylis Street store that bears his name.

