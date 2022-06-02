The deluge of rain that fell on Wagga this past week has once again inflamed the city's pothole problem, with residents saying something must be done.
While roads across town are feeling the brunt of the impact, Old Narrandera Road and Pine Gully Road have been singled out as particularly bad.
"It's a recurring nightmare," Gobbagombalin resident Shantal Armstrong said.
"Every time we get a downpour it brings out all the potholes and they are quite dangerous."
Ms Armstrong singled out the intersection of Old Narrandera and Pine Gully roads.
"People are coming to a stop and accelerating, so that intersection can be quite tricky because you're trying to avoid the potholes as well as oncoming traffic," she said.
Wagga councillor Richard Foley said roads across town are "poor, and they have been for years."
Cr Foley suggested several solutions to the issue including that council purchase better equipment to repair potholes.
"Council should consider purchasing two JCB Pothole Pros. They are specialised equipment that fix potholes properly. It does the work 10 times faster so you can fix eight potholes in an hour," he said.
He also suggested mounting cameras on garbage trucks to map the locations of potholes across the city.
Wagga City Council's director of infrastructure services Warren Faulkner said he is aware of the issues that prolonged rain events can cause to our local roads, particularly roads carrying high volumes and heavy traffic.
"Council has all available patching units out on the network focusing on the hotspot areas such as Inglewood Road and Old Narrandera Road," Mr Faulkner said.
"Following on from the Lake Albert Road, Kooringal Road, Red Hill Road, Stanley Street and Northcott Parade upgrades, council continues to focus on hotspot areas for improvement.
"At present our focus is on Pearson Street and Dobney Avenue as well as the Dunns Road upgrade and a 1km section of Holbrook Road south of Burrandana Road."
Works identified for upgrades in the 2022/23 financial year include Old Narrandera Road, Gregadoo Road, Lord Baden Powell Drive, Bakers Lane, Inglewood Road, Copland Street, Lloyd Road, Nagle Street, Macleay Street and Bomen Road amongst others.
The Old Narrandera road upgrade is part of a project to upgrade Pine Gully Road and is budgeted to cost a total of $6.98 million.
Members of the public can report pothole damage at www.wagga.nsw.gov.au/servicerequests, by lodging a report through Customer Service at the Civic Centre or by calling 1300 292 442.
