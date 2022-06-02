The Daily Advertiser

Wet weather has revived concern over the ever-present potholes across Wagga

AM
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
June 2 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
POTHOLE PROBLEM: Wagga Councillor Richard Foley is concerned at the state of our roads. Video: Andrew Mangelsdorf

The deluge of rain that fell on Wagga this past week has once again inflamed the city's pothole problem, with residents saying something must be done.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AM

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.