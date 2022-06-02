Coolamon residents are reflecting on the life of former mayor and community stalwart Robert 'Bomber' Menzies following his passing last weekend.
Current Coolamon mayor, David McCann said his passing is "a great loss."
Bomber Menzies was first elected to council back in 1995 and served as mayor from 1999 through until his retirement in 2012.
"In that time he oversaw a huge capital works program which saw the construction of the Allawah Retirement Village," Cr McCann said.
The retirement village is one of just six council-owned aged care facilities in NSW.
"Council is now looking at expanding on Bob's legacy by expanding the capacity of Allawah Lodge," Cr McCann said.
During his time in the top job the former mayor also oversaw the construction of medical centres in Coolamon and Ganmain and also the provision of sewerage services to the people of Ganmain.
Aside from his time with local government, Mr Menzies was also an active committee member of the Marrar Bombers Football Club, serving too at the Coolamon Rovers Football Club.
He was also a founding member and past president of the Coolamon Lions Club.
"He also served for over 60 years with the Rural Fire Service and joined when he was only 14 years old," Cr McCann said.
"In his time there he rose to the position of Senior Group Captain."
In 2018 Mr Menzies was awarded the prestigious Order of Australia Medal for his service to local government and the community.
Reflecting on the man himself, Cr McCann said he was "very likeable and friendly, but also very forthright."
"He knew what he wanted to achieve in local government and he always put the community first," Cr McCann said.
"He also had a reputation for thinking outside the box, so when someone said something couldn't be done, he would always ask why not and pursue it. More often than not he would get positive results."
Coolamon Council extended its deepest condolences to his wife Betty, children Russell and Karen and his extended family.
Mr Menzies will be farewelled at a thanksgiving service at St Peter's Uniting Church, Coolamon next Monday June 8 at 10:30am.
Following the service his body will be interned at the Coolamon Lawn Cemetery.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend.
