The Daily Advertiser
Good News

Riverina town of Hay represents NSW in the final race to secure Tinder Australia's LGBTQIA+ landmark the 'Big Rainbow'

Hayley Wilkinson
By Hayley Wilkinson
Updated June 1 2022 - 6:18am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NEXT SPOT: After receiving thousands of submissions, Tinder Australia's 'The Big Rainbow Project' has announced the four towns in the final stretch to secure the country's newest landmark. Picture: Supplied.

THE small town of Hay has been announced as one of four finalists questing to give regional Australia's first LGBTQIA+ landmark a permanent home.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hayley Wilkinson

Hayley Wilkinson

Journalist

Hayley grew up in Carabost, 45 minutes south-east of Wagga. She graduated with a Bachelor of Journalism from the University of Wollongong in 2020 before launching her career at The Daily Advertiser. You can find her covering events, entertainment and human interest. Email: hayley.wilkinson@dailyadvertiser.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.