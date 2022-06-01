THE small town of Hay has been announced as one of four finalists questing to give regional Australia's first LGBTQIA+ landmark a permanent home.
Announced on the first morning of this year's Global Pride Month, the agricultural community has until June 30 to plead its case as to why the picturesque plains of the Riverina's west deserve the 'Big Rainbow'.
Of the more than 50 regional towns suggested to The Big Rainbow Project's consultation panel, which received thousands of submissions, Daylesford in Victoria, Broome in Western Australia and Katherine in the Northern Territory join Hay in the final bid to secure the public's vote.
Chairperson of the Riverina's first and very own Mardi Gras 'Rainbow on the Plains' Will Miller said he and the festival's committee, which heavily campaigned for the rainbow, were thrilled to hear the announcement.
"We're beyond proud that we've been considered as one of the top four destinations to be able to represent the LGBTQIA+ community with so much colour and cheer," he said.
"There's going to be many Australians and visitors internationally who come to see this and to feel connected.
"We definitely know that our community will be welcoming every visitor with the same feeling that they'll get from the rainbow."
While he argued Broome and Katherine are already blessed with natural wonders, he said Daylesford, known as the rainbow capital of regional Victoria, poses the biggest competition.
However, given the town's closeness to South Australia, he suggests that having the Big Rainbow in Hay will geographically aid in celebrating the LGBTQIA+ communities not only in New South Wales but also those in the neighbouring state.
In any case, the Rainbow on the Plains committee are set to meet as soon as possible to kick-start part two of their campaign to secure the eye-catching monument.
"We're going to very quickly get our team together and as many members of our community to brainstorm the most creative and engaging way that we can so we invite anyone and everyone to help," he said.
"In comparison to those other towns, we are a small town, but we are definitely a proud town and we're going to put our best foot forward and make sure that we shine.
"This rainbow in our region will represent so many people in the Riverina, the Murray Darling area... we'll pretty much represent New South Wales, and we're happy to adopt South Australia into this campaign, as always."
Unveiled during Sydney's Mardi Gras in March, the Big Rainbow Project is an initiative by Tinder Australia and was established to recognise the growing LGBTQIA+ communities within the regions.
Tinder Australia Country Director Kristen Hardeman said that she and the consultation panel which was tasked with selecting the four finalists have been blown away by the support for the project.
"The Big Rainbow Project is a long-term commitment for us, a deepening of our support to the Australian LGBTQIA+ community beyond the urban centres," she said.
"We encourage each and every Australian to make their voice heard on the preferred home for the Big Rainbow in regional Australia where it can be a beacon for diversity, inclusion and self-expression."
Voting is now open to the public via the Big Rainbow Project website and closes June 30.
