Wagga City Council approves a rezoning application for 12 hectares at 20 Hely Avenue in Turvey Park

Conor Burke
Conor Burke
May 31 2022
APPROVED: Plans to build a 90-lot, residential subdivision in Turvey Park cann go ahead after council voted to rezone the old Charles Sturt University south campus. Picture: Les Smith

Wagga City Council has approved a rezoning application that paves the way for almost 100 homes to be built in the heart of Wagga, but one councillor says the plans show a lack of strategic planning for our growing city.

