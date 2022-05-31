The Daily Advertiser

Collision alert sounded in student pilot, medical helicopter close call: ATSB

Daisy Huntly
By Daisy Huntly
Updated June 1 2022 - 2:53am, first published May 31 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CLOSE CALL: A student pilot who took off from Wagga Airport was involved in a near-miss with an emergency helicopter in June. Picture: Australian Transport Safety Bureau

A training flight that left Wagga Airport became involved in a near-miss with a Victorian rescue helicopter transporting a patient to a metropolitan hospital.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Daisy Huntly

Daisy Huntly

Digital specialist

You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.