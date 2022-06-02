After playing his first three State Of Origin games in front of hostile Queensland crowds, Liam Martin is relishing the prospect of running out to a sea of blue on Wednesday night.
The Temora product has retained his place in the NSW side after making his debut in game one of last year's series.
COVID forced all three games across the border last year so now the 25-year-old can't wait to line up on home turf supported by plenty of family and friends in Sydney.
"I'm really looking forward to it after all the games were up there last year," Martin said.
"You experience the Queensland atmosphere with all the heckling so now I can't wait to see what it is going to be like with a game in front of our own fans.
"I'll have plenty of mates and family in the crowd as well so it should be good. Most of the family is coming up and there's plenty of mates from back home who couldn't make it last year are coming as well.
"I think they are pretty excited."
Martin will once again come off the bench in Brad Fittler's side.
It's a role he's more than willing to take up again after helping NSW to a series victory last season.
"I'm pretty much doing the same role coming off that bench playing mostly edge and if they need it in the middle I can also go in there," Martin said.
Leading into the squad being named on Sunday evening, there was plenty of talk Martin, who has again been impressive for high-flying Penrith, was going to miss out on a spot in the side.
Jake Trbojevic has been the most high profile omission, although Young product Angus Crihton also missed a place after playing in games two and three last year, but Martin was thrilled when the team was named on Monday to earn a place on the bench.
"I didn't want to get too far ahead of myself early on and if I got the call I was going to be excited but I wasn't really expecting that type of thing," he said. "It was great and when I found out I was in the team I was really excited.
"I would have been more than happy just to be in the squad just for the experience but to be playing again will be great."
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
