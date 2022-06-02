The Daily Advertiser
Subscriber

Liam Martin relishing prospect of big support for Origin return

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
June 2 2022 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
READY TO RUMBLE: Temora junior Liam Martin can't wait to play State Of Origin in front of a home crowd on Wednesday night. Picture: Getty Images

After playing his first three State Of Origin games in front of hostile Queensland crowds, Liam Martin is relishing the prospect of running out to a sea of blue on Wednesday night.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.